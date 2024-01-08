🇳🇴 Norwegian Offshore Wind: Cluster Meeting 2024

FOR NOW MEMBERS ONLY

We are delighted to invite you to the Norwegian Offshore Wind 2024 Cluster Meeting in Stavanger January 9th-10th!

2024 will be a year packed with exciting export opportunitues and important milestones for the home market in Norway. During these days in Stavanger, we will inform you on the recent developments and present to you the offshore wind activities planned in 2024. You will be able to meet and network with other members, both supply chain and developers. We are also planning for physical meetings in the working groups and social activities in the evening.

Program details will be published, but please save the dates and sign up.

Hotel must be booked separately.

Book you hotel here:

Thon Partner Stavanger Forum Hotel (www.thonhotels.no)

Standard room: 1495 kr – Upgraded room 1795 kr

Use bookingcode: 30246391

Would you like a stand at the Cluster Meeting? The expo area is an excellent way to showcase your company. Please book here!

We look forward to seeing you in Stavanger!