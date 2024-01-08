🇳🇴 Norwegian Offshore Wind: Cluster Meeting 2024

- January 8, 2024
70

We invite all of our 400 member companies to kickstart the year with our annual Cluster Meeting in Stavanger.

FOR NOW MEMBERS ONLY

We are delighted to invite you to the Norwegian Offshore Wind 2024 Cluster Meeting in Stavanger January 9th-10th!

2024 will be a year packed with exciting export opportunitues and important milestones for the home market in Norway. During these days in Stavanger, we will inform you on the recent developments and present to you the offshore wind activities planned in 2024. You will be able to meet and network with other members, both supply chain and developers. We are also planning for physical meetings in the working groups and social activities in the evening.

Program details will be published, but please save the dates and sign up.

Hotel must be booked separately.

Book you hotel here:

Thon Partner Stavanger Forum Hotel (www.thonhotels.no)

Standard room: 1495 kr – Upgraded room 1795 kr

Use bookingcode: 30246391

Would you like a stand at the Cluster Meeting? The expo area is an excellent way to showcase your company. Please book here!

We look forward to seeing you in Stavanger!

Program 9th January

Time Event Speakers Location
08:30

Registration, coffee and networking

 Main stage
10:00

Welcome

Arne Vatnøy

Moderator
 Main stage
10:05

Updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy

Ola Hermansen

Senior advisor, Departement of Energy
 Main stage
10:20

DNV Energy Transition 2023

Anna Kringlen Ervik

DNV
 Main stage
10:35

Global offshore wind trends and the national export initiative

Eli W. Rognerud

Head of Strategic Export Priorities, Innovasjon Norge
 Main stage
10:45

Short presentation of workgroups and their leaders

 Main stage
11:05

NOW Activities

Arvid Nesse

Cluster Manager, Norwegian Offshore Wind
 Main stage
11:20

NOW Accelerator – Start-ups and Scale-ups

Narve Hansen

Accelerator Manager, Norwegian Offshore Wind
 Main stage
11:30

LUNCH

 Main hall
12:30

Parallel sessions in 3 different meeting rooms, see below for details
13:30

BREAK
14:00

Parallel sessions in 4 different meeting rooms, see below for details
15:30

Membership meeting and Board election

Arvid Nesse

Cluster Manager, Norwegian Offshore Wind
 Main stage
19:00

Dinner and entertainment

Jon Ensor is a successful international entertainer and award-winning magician and mind-reader. His exclusive client list includes Royalty and International stars around the world. Ensor is also known for his dry British humour.

Jon Ensor

Entertainer
 Main hall

Parallel sessions

Time Event Speakers Location
12:30

Intelligent Operations with AI & Emerging Technology

Tom Einar Nyberg

Partner, KPMG
 Meeting room 1
13:00

Early and lower-cost site characterization data: the Utsira Nord multi-client experience

Ivar Slengesol

VP New Energy Solutions, TGS
 Meeting room 1
12:30

Development of floating offshore substations

Ole Angell

BD New Business/Management support Norway, Semco Maritime
 Meeting room 2
13:00

Anchoring solutions and alternative configurations on floating wind farms

Jon Tore Lieng

Managing Director, Deep Sea Anchors
 Meeting room 2
12:30

C/SOV Market Update – still in balance?

Jesper Skjong

Market Analyst, Fearnley Offshore Supply AS
 Meeting room 3
13:00

Global market analysis for 2024

Susanne Starheim-Grøtter

Director Business Development, Esgian
 Meeting room 3
13:30

BREAK
14:00

Skills & Education

In this session we will cover evaluations of the skills needs for industry, together with ongoing relevant projects, and initiatives by the university and college sector to meet them.

Christopher Harman

Innovation Manager, Norwegian Offshore Wind

Rune Klausen

National Competency Centre

Frank Emil Moen

CEO, Energy Innovation

Atle Blomgren

Seniorforsker, NORCE

Lene Jørgensen

Førsteamanuensis, HVL

Geir Grasmo

Professor, UiA

Paulo Cesar Ribas

Førsteamanuensis, Høgskolen i Molde
 Meeting room 1
14:00

Ports & Infrastructure

Norwegian Ports on track to solve capacity issues for offshore wind development in Europe

Astrid Green

Business development manager, Norwegian Offshore Wind

Leon Lammers

Project Manager Port development and offshore wind, Royal HaskoningDHV

Tommy Sandtorv

Kommersiell direktør, Karmsund Havn

Patrick Berger

Business Development Director, Norwegian Promotion Group

Pierre Major

VP Business development, OCS
 Meeting room 2
14:00

IP Advisory

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Intellectual Property (But Were Afraid to Ask)

Håkon Tysnes Kaasin

Attorney-at-law (MNA), Partner, Bryn Aarflot

Eirik Goksøyr Christensen

European Patent Attorney, M.Sc., Bryn Aarflot
 Meeting room 3
14:30

Insurability for Bankability

Jon Arne Nesgård

Senior broker, Gallagher Parisco AS

Michael J. Andrew

Senior broker, Gallagher Parisco AS
 Meeting room 3
14:00

Cost reduction – A practical approach for cost saving initiatives

Jørgen Jorde

Avdelingsleder grønn- og bærekraftig teknologi, Westcon group

Bjørg Mathisen Døving

VP Reach Remote, Reach Subsea

Bjørn Simonsen

CEO, World Wide Wind
 Meeting room 4

Program 10th January

Time Event Speakers Location
09:30

Panel debate: How to secure Norwegian supply chain in projects abroad

Siri Espedal Kindem

Head of Equinor Renewables Norway

Erik Dugstad

SVP, Vårgrønn

Knut Vassbotn

CEO, Deep Wind Offshore
 Main stage
09:50

METCentre update and how can test projects develop supply chain?

Cecilia Girard-Vika

Project Manager, Norwegian Offshore Wind
 Main stage
10:00

Supply chain

Port development in the North Sea: Great potensial for building supply chain

Leon Lammers

Project Manager Port development and offshore wind, Royal HaskoningDHV
 Main stage
10:15

Floating Wind Days 2024

Caroline Whittle

Director, Floating Wind Days
 Main stage
10:30

B2B meetings

 Main hall
12:30

Lunch and end of meeting

 Main hall

Originally published on 8 January by Norwegian Offshore Wind.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.

Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].