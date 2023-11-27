🇳🇴 Norwegian Hydrogen will deliver green hydrogen to M/S Skulebas

The state-of-the-art fishing vessel Skulebas was delivered to Vestland County Council earlier this autumn. The vessel is used in the training of students at Måløy High School’s program for fisheries, aquaculture and maritime subjects and is equipped with the latest innovative technology. This includes a propulsion system with a hydrogen-powered fuel cell in combination with a battery pack.

Norwegian Hydrogen has entered into an agreement with the county council that enables emission-free sailing with green hydrogen as soon as Skulebas is ready for hydrogen operation during summer 2024. Based in Måløy, Skulebas will soon be able to fill locally sourced, green hydrogen produced at Norwegian Hydrogen’s factory in Hellesylt, which will be operational next year. With this factory, green hydrogen is now made available to maritime customers, heavy duty trucks and buses, and a wide range of other industries who want to lead the way in the green transition.