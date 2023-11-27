🇳🇴 Norwegian Hydrogen will deliver green hydrogen to M/S Skulebas
Norwegian Hydrogen will deliver green hydrogen to the world’s first hydrogen-powered fishing vessel.
The state-of-the-art fishing vessel Skulebas was delivered to Vestland County Council earlier this autumn. The vessel is used in the training of students at Måløy High School’s program for fisheries, aquaculture and maritime subjects and is equipped with the latest innovative technology. This includes a propulsion system with a hydrogen-powered fuel cell in combination with a battery pack.
Norwegian Hydrogen has entered into an agreement with the county council that enables emission-free sailing with green hydrogen as soon as Skulebas is ready for hydrogen operation during summer 2024. Based in Måløy, Skulebas will soon be able to fill locally sourced, green hydrogen produced at Norwegian Hydrogen’s factory in Hellesylt, which will be operational next year. With this factory, green hydrogen is now made available to maritime customers, heavy duty trucks and buses, and a wide range of other industries who want to lead the way in the green transition.
Jørgen Kopperstad, Head of Maritime at Norwegian Hydrogen says: “Skulebas is the first fishing vessel in the world that will sail on green hydrogen, completely emission-free. This will be a milestone, not only for us in Norwegian Hydrogen, but also for the maritime and fisheries industry. And not least for Måløy High School and the students there. We find it inspiring to supply hydrogen to a training vessel that will educate future seafarers, as it is precisely these that will propel these new technologies further.”
“MS Skulebas has secured an agreement for access to green hydrogen. This hydrogen will be used in the fuel cell installed on board around mid-2024. For MS Skulebas, it is of the utmost importance that the hydrogen is produced in an environmentally friendly way using renwable power from local hydropower plants. Local production at Hellesylt is also a key requirement, as it limits the need for transport to and from the vessel,” says Stig Antonsen, project manager for MS Skulebas.
The Norwegian maritime industry supplies the complete hydrogen solution to Skulebas. Corvus will deliver the fuel cell system, while Hexagon Purus will deliver a hydrogen storage solution for the school vessel built by Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark.
“This is a very important contract for us. First and foremost, we are grateful that Vestland County Council has chosen us as the supplier for a ship that is so prestigious and important for both the county municipality, for Måløy High School, and for everyone who works to promote green shipping. This makes us proud, and we are really looking forward to getting started,” says Jens Berge, CEO of Norwegian Hydrogen.
Originally published on 27 November by Ocean Hyway Cluster.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].