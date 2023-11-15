🇳🇴 Kongsberg Digital Selected by Equinor to Deliver Cutting-Edge Simulation Solutions for Safety and Emergency Training in the North of Norway

Press release from Kongsberg Digital

Horten, Norway, November 2023 – Kongsberg Digital is pleased to unveil a developing collaboration with the Norwegian energy company Equinor, underpinning a stronger safety and sustainability focus in offshore operations. The collaboration will set the benchmark for simulation technology, centered on enhancing personnel skills to protect the environment, prevent offshore incidents, and perform holistic crisis management in advanced offshore operations.

Central to this initiative is the deployment of four cutting-edge K-Sim Offshore simulators delivered by Kongsberg Digital. These will be integrated with KONGSBERG’s K-Pos Dynamic Positioning systems and NORBIT’s pioneering Oil Spill Detection system, Aptomar. The tailored configuration will not only enable offshore procedure training for offshore personnel, but also environmental conservation drills, oil spill detection and recovery simulations, and all-encompassing safety and crisis management drills for Equinor’s specialized personnel.

The comprehensive simulator suite will be installed at the North Cape Simulator Centre in Honningsvaag, Norway. This is a modern simulator centre, which offers safety courses and emergency training for seafarers and personnel in the oil and gas industry. The investment will enable the training of professionals from Johan Castberg, Norne, Åsgård A, and Njord N offshore installations as well as Melkøya onshore plant.

Kongsberg Digital is happy to contribute to the maritime training in the north. North Cape upper secondary school has unique expertise in maritime training and oil spill preparedness in arctic surroundings. It is important that training takes place in natural and real surroundings in the northern areas.

Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director in Kongsberg Digitals Maritime Simulation Division comments, “The delivery underscores Kongsberg Digital’s commitment to driving innovation, safety, and championing a green shift in the maritime and offshore industries. Our simulation system’s unparalleled capability and adaptability are unique and the integration with the latest generation of NORBIT’s Oil Spill Detection system elevates the training realism and broadens its scope even further.”

Together, Kongsberg Digital, The Castberg partnership, and the North Cape Simulator Center are revolutionizing offshore training, preparing professionals for the energy sector’s future, with a focus on environmental care and safety.

Originally published on 14 November by Kongsberg Digital.

