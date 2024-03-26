🇳🇴 Keystone Education Group acquires Asia Exchange and Edunation

Keystone Education Group (Keystone) has announced today the acquisition of global education providers, Edunation and Asia Exchange.

Fredrik Högemark, CEO of Keystone, said, “This is a landmark moment in the history of Keystone, opening the door for millions of students to study opportunities in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

“Last year, 120 million students used Keystone as part of their study search journey, and over 70,000 directly enrolled into a program through our services. With the help of Edunation and Asia Exchange, we expect to support thousands more in 2024 and beyond.

“These students will benefit from access to an expanded range of programs, including gap years, study abroad, pathways, and full degrees.

“We have built a strong network of international education agencies across Europe, and now it is time to take the next step in our global strategy by expanding further into the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

Founded by Harri Suominen and Tuomas Kauppinen, Asia Exchange was established in 2007 to help others benefit from the “life-changing experience” of studying abroad – inspired by their own experiences as exchange students in Asia during the mid-2000s.

Ten years later, they launched Edunation in 2017, providing pathways to work and study in the founders’ native Finland, and it has grown quickly to become the nation’s leading provider in recruiting foreign students to Finland.

“We are proud and humbled to be able to join a global powerhouse in the field of international education, especially one with roots in the Nordics,” said Suominen.

“Asia Exchange will bring substantial strategic benefits to Keystone Education Group as the Asia authority of study abroad with a unique model enabling accessible study abroad for the many, not the few. Edunation has been committed to revolutionizing international student recruitment, guided by a vision of creating pathways for students worldwide to access high-quality education opportunities in the Nordics.

“With Keystone, we will further elevate our services and offerings to students, educational institutions, and partners throughout the Nordics and beyond. We are excited to welcome more international talents to the happiest countries in the world. Together, we will make a true impact,” he said.