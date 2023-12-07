🇳🇴 Japanese energy giant Kansai joins floating offshore wind project in Norway

Press release from Oddfell Oceanwind

49

The project can add 320 GWh of renewable energy to the Hammerfest region. The park is planned to be in operation in 2027 so that the experience can be used further in Norway’s floating offshore wind investment, including at Utsira Nord.

Source Galileo and Odfjell Oceanwind are collaborating with Vår Energi on a floating offshore wind project at the Goliat platform outside Hammerfest in Norway. The partnership has now been further strengthened with Japanese Utility, The Kansai Electric Power Company Inc. (“Kansai”), joining the team.

The offshore wind park will be connected to the Goliat platform, utilising the existing power cable to shore. The purpose of the project is to demonstrate floating offshore wind technology in Norway, as well as increased production of renewable energy in a region that has a large and growing need of electricity.

– Everything is in place for GoliatVIND, and the project does not require any new major interventions on land. Such electrification projects with offshore wind will accelerate the development of Norwegian supply chains and develop an export industry. It will make us ready for larger developments of floating offshore wind, such as Utsira Nord in 2030.

“Having Kansai join the team is really great. Their operational expertise and financial strength will help us accelerate floating offshore wind in Norway”, says Gunnar Birkeland, CEO of Source Galileo Norge.

Japan’s leading energy company on the team

Kansai is Japan’s leading energy company. Kansai’s T&D company has one of the longest experience in operating high-voltage grids, approx. 19,000 km length of transmission line in Japan. Also, Kansai is a major global investor in renewable energy and offshore wind. Kansai has a turnover of around NOK 300 billion a year, is listed on the Japanese stock exchange, and the Norwegian Pension Fund owns 0.71 percent of the company.

Kansai is now part of the existing GoliatVIND consortium, with Source Galileo and Odfjell Oceanwind. Kansai’s role is to contribute actively with their expertise and technical competence within interfaces and high-voltage systems, as well as their experience with procurement and financial planning. The company is already involved in the Utsira Nord application, together with Source Galileo, Odfjell Oceanwind and Ingka Investments – IKEA’s investment arm. Kansai dispatches three engineers and one commercial specialist from Osaka who will join Source Galileo Norway’s head office in Haugesund.

“This demonstration project is ideally placed to position Kansai to bring the technical knowledge and experience obtained back to the Japanese market. We are excited to further develop our collaboration with Source Galileo and Odfjell Oceanwind, and look forward to working together at GoliatVIND to make the project possible” says Seigo Yagi, General Manager of Kansai.

Export of floating offshore wind technology

Odfjell Oceanwind has matured technology and solutions for floating offshore wind that are also qualified for the rough conditions in the Barents Sea. The solutions to be demonstrated at GoliatVIND are standardized and can be used in practically all places in the world that are suitable for floating offshore wind, not least in Japan.

“The reason why GoliatVIND is so important is the potential to export the technology internationally. Today, we are most familiar with bottom-fixed offshore wind from the UK and Germany in particular, but estimates show that only 20 percent of the world’s exploitable offshore wind resources are suitable for this technology. This means that 80 percent is at a depth that requires floating offshore wind. Here, Norway and Norwegian industry, with our long and windy coast and maritime expertise, are in an ideal position to become global technology leaders. This could form the basis for a large export industry”, explains Per Lund, CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind.

The area is already well mapped

An important prerequisite for the project to be successful is good coexistence with the fishing interests in the region and that the connection to Goliat does not entail an operational risk for production on the installation. Therefore, there has been continuous dialogue with relevant fisheries organisations since the start of the project, and technical studies are being carried out on Goliat.

Goliatvind AS received a letter from the Ministry of Oil and Energy (OED) on 28 November asking for the submission of a plan for a project-specific assessment program. A notification including program for EIA has been sent to OED November 29th.

The impact assessment for GoliatVIND will be based on existing information about natural resources and environmental consequences, including the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate’s impact assessments for offshore wind. The impact assessment carried out for the Goliat platform in 2008, as well as the environmental follow-up in 2016, will have transfer value to the impact assessment for GoliatVIND.

“This area is already well mapped. It is an area with installations and an already existing infrastructure for both the network and cable to land. The impact assessment can be based on already existing data, but where we must also close knowledge gaps”, explains Gunnar Birkeland.

Facts about GoliatVIND The park will be connected to the power grid via the Goliat FPSO, which is already supplied with power from shore through a 110 kV high-voltage cable.

The cable has a capacity of 75 MW and GoliatVIND is planned with the same capacity. It corresponds to approx. 320 GWh added energy to the Hammerfest region in an average year.

Currently, there are plans for five floating wind turbines of 15 MW each.

The area is at 71 degrees north, located approx. 95 km northwest of Hammerfest at a depth of 3-400 metres. The floating wind turbines will be placed 5-11 kilometres from the Goliat platform. The placement of the wind turbines in the offshore wind farm in GoliatVIND has been done after dialogue with fishing interests.

The location is ideal for the design of Odfjell Oceanwind’s floating wind foundation Deepsea Star™.

The park is planned to be in operation in 2027, depending on how the licensing process is laid out by the Ministry of Oil and Energy. In this way, the experience can be used in Norway’s future floating offshore wind investment, including at Utsira Nord.

Media contact

Gunnar Birkeland

Chair of the Board, Goliatvind AS

Tel.: +47 90981029

E-mail: [email protected]

About Goliat

Goliat is an oil field in the Barents Sea, 85 km northwest of Hammerfest. The platform is currently electrified and is supplied with power from shore with a power cable with a capacity of 75 MW. The platform is operated by Vår Energi and Equinor is partner.

About Odfjell Oceanwind

Odfjell Oceanwind is a Norwegian floating offshore wind specialist that combines Odfjell’s 50 years of maritime tradition and experience in designing, building and operating floating units in harsh environments with more than 20 years of experience in developing floating offshore wind solutions. Odfjell Oceanwind has offices in Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo and Aberdeen.

About Source Galileo

Source Galileo is a European renewable energy developer with an interest in long-term ownership of renewable energy projects. The business has a major focus on offshore wind development and is also developing solar, battery, hydrogen, and grid projects. Source Galileo’s Norwegian business is based in Haugesund and is focused totally on floating offshore wind. Other Source Galileo main offices are located in Dublin & London.

About The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc., established in 1951, is Japan’s leading energy company with consolidated total assets of c. EUR 55 billion. Kansai has expanded its overseas electric power business to 22 overseas projects across 11 countries by deploying the expertise of Kansai cultivated over the years. Kansai announced “Zero Carbon Vision 2050” in 2021 to commit to zero carbon emissions in 2050 and launched the “Zero Carbon Roadmap” in 2022 where Kansai sets out the target to develop a 5 GW scale of new domestic renewable energy (9 GW scale of cumulative capacity) by 2040.

Originally published on 7 December by Odfell Oceanwind.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.