🇳🇴 Gen2 Energy appoints new CEO

Gen2 Energy appoints Mr Kjetil Bøhn (53) as new CEO when entering next phase in the company’s large scale hydrogen project.

Over the last three years Gen2 Energy has developed from a small start-up company to a leading hydrogen-development company, with a fast-growing portfolio of large-scale projects, currently standing at a minimum of 850 MW capacity under development.

Approaching final investment decision (FID) and construction start for the company’s initial project in Mosjøen, one of the largest green-hydrogen projects of its kind in Europe, Mr Jonas Meyer (33) has decided to step aside as CEO of the company. In the early phase of establishing a family, Mr Meyer has decided that his personal obligations are not easily compatible with the increasing demand of travelling and work hours needed when Gen2 Energy enters the building-phase of its multibillion EURO project portfolio.

Former CEO Jonas Meyer says, “It is one of the most difficult decisions I have made. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with a meaningful contribution to the green shift, and I will especially miss all the fantastic employees that have provided invaluable knowledge over the years.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Bård Mikkelsen says, “Jonas Meyer has been vital in developing Gen2 Energy from an early start-up company to one of the most mature green hydrogen projects in Europe. The board would like to thank Mr. Meyer for his strong contribution in taking Gen2 Energy from four employees to the leading developer of green hydrogen projects in Norway. With Kjetil Bøhn on board we are well prepared for the next steps in realizing the ambitions of the company. The first task is to effectuate the large scale hydrogen project in Mosjøen”.

With effect from May 1st 2024, The Board of Directors of Gen2 Energy has appointed Mr. Kjetil Bøhn (53) as the company’s new CEO. Educated at The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) in Bergen, Mr Bøhn has held numerous senior management and board positions in start-up companies, over the last 24 years, including serving as CEO for a total of 17 years in various companies with global presence, with sizes ranging from a handful to several hundred employees. With his background Mr Bøhn is a good match for bringing Gen2 Energy through a successful FID-process and into an industrial construction phase.

New CEO in Gen2 Energy Kjetil Bøhn says; “I did not envision myself being the CEO of a growth company again, but this was an opportunity I simply could not turn down. Gen2 Energy will be the company that establishes Norway as the leading provider of green hydrogen to Europe, and I look forward to being a part of that journey.”

For further information, please contact

Svein-Erik Figved, Head of Public Affairs, +47 982 21 007, [email protected]

Gen2 Energy in brief

Gen2 Energy is a Norwegian company dedicated to develop, build, own and operate an integrated value chain for green hydrogen. The company target to have several large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen located in Norway as well as a distribution network ensuring customers safe and reliable delivery. We also aim to use low/zero emission fuel in our distribution system, taking a wholistic view on the environmental footprint of the hydrogen value chain.

For more information, visit www.gen2energy.com

Originally published on 6 May by Gen2 Energy.

