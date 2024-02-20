🇳🇴 Equinor signs a 15-year LNG agreement with Deepak Fertilisers

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) is among India’s leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers. DFPCL is one of the leading manufacturers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate in the world, used in agriculture as fertilisers.

The company is the only producer of prilled TAN solids in India and also manufactures medical grade Ammonium Nitrate.

India’s Leading Producers of Fertilizers & Industrial Chemicals (dfpcl.com)

Originally published on 19 February by Equinor.

