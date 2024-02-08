“The market for green hydrogen is experiencing rapid and significant growth. Egersund harbor will be the first location in Rogaland to produce green hydrogen using electricity that is 100 percent renewable – meaning from water, wind, or solar sources. Hydrogen serves as an energy carrier similar to other gases and has comparable efficiency. This opens up significant opportunities for a harbor strategically positioned for shipping” Idar Sønstabø, CEO at Dalane Energi

HYDS has been responsible for the actual construction, but Dalane Energi is the developer and owner of the facility at Kaupanes. The facility is part of the Robinson-project, an EU-project aimed at developing an integrated, smart, and efficient energy system that combines heat, gas, and electricity as energy carriers. After the project period ends in the fall of 2024, Dalane Hydrogen AS will take over the facility. This company is owned by Dalane Energi AS, Hydrogen Solutions AS (HYDS), and Eigersund Næring og Havn KF. At the start of production in February, HYDS will be the operator on behalf of Kaupanes Hydrogen AS, a subsidiary of Dalane Hydrogen AS.

— Egersund is well-positioned to capitalize on the hydrogen initiative. It is a active port with extensive activity in the maritime sector. The initiative will contribute to creating new opportunities and further activity, thereby strengthening the position of Egersund port. We believe this could be the beginning of Egersund becoming a strategic hub for hydrogen as fuel for the shipping industry, says Anne Vigdis Ellingsen, CEO at Egersund Næring og Havn KF.

Thor Henrik Hagen, CEO at HYDS, continues:

— Hydrogen will be a crucial contributor to Norway’s success in transitioning to renewable energy sources. For HYDS, the facility will be the second in line after production started in Stord last year. We have greatly benefited from standardization and the experience we have gained from Stord in the construction process, and we look forward to getting the facility up and running. These two facilities are central contributions to increasing the availability of green hydrogen for commercial use in Norway, he ends with.

Green Hydrogen Systems and Liquiline deliver electrolyzers

Similar to the production facility in Stord, which opened in May 2023, it is the Danish company Green Hydrogen Systems that delivers electrolyzers. The electrolyzers are supplied through the Danish company’s Norwegian partner, Liquiline.

— With the facility in Egersund operational, we now have two reference projects to showcase in Norway to potential new customers. Green Hydrogen Systems, has also put into operation its first prototype of the new and highly efficient X-1200 electrolyzer, with a capacity of 6 MW. This has a production capacity of 2,568 kg per day and looks very promising for several projects in Norway, says Knut Førland, CEO of Liquiline.