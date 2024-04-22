🇳🇴 Bryn Aarflot: Celebratory success at Managing IP EMEA Awards 2024

Kristine Rekdal expressed her gratitude, stating, » It’s a great honor to win Practitioner of the Year again, especially given the talented nominees who are formidable competitors. I must extend a heartfelt thanks to our entire team in Norway, particularly our IP administrators, whose efforts enable us to provide top-level counsel.»

Head of Legal, Anne Wildeng, reflecting on the firm’s achievement, said, » Winning the Trademark Firm of the Year award underscores our commitment to excellence and the substantial value we provide to our clients. I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and the exceptional advice we deliver, consistently exceeding our clients’ expectations. This is a true reflection of our collective expertise and the innovative spirit that drives us.»

Receiving these awards underscores the commitment and dedication of everyone at Bryn Aarflot, maintaining our position as one of the leading IP-firms in Norway. These awards not only acknowledge our firm’s achievements but also motivate us to uphold our standards of excellence in the field of intellectual property. We remain dedicated to innovating and navigating new avenues to create value through IP and extend our sincere thanks to our clients, whose support and votes have been vital to this success

Originally published on 18 April by Bryn Aarflot.

