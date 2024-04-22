🇳🇴 Bryn Aarflot: Celebratory success at Managing IP EMEA Awards 2024
In a dazzling ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane, Bryn Aarflot marked a significant milestone, winning ‘Trademark Firm of the Year’ at the Managing IP EMEA Awards 2024, with Kristine Rekdal acclaimed as ‘Practitioner of the Year’ for IP firms.
The Managing IP Awards, now in its 19th iteration, spotlight the year’s remarkable IP achievements and developments across numerous jurisdictions, celebrating firms and individuals who have shown exceptional prowess in intellectual property law.
Our accolade in the ‘Trademark Firm of the Year’ category underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to, and excellence in intellectual property management. This recognition, alongside our patent attorney guru Kristine Rekdal’s honor as ‘Practitioner of the Year,’ epitomizes our dedication to leading and innovating in the IP realm.
Kristine Rekdal expressed her gratitude, stating, » It’s a great honor to win Practitioner of the Year again, especially given the talented nominees who are formidable competitors. I must extend a heartfelt thanks to our entire team in Norway, particularly our IP administrators, whose efforts enable us to provide top-level counsel.»
Head of Legal, Anne Wildeng, reflecting on the firm’s achievement, said, » Winning the Trademark Firm of the Year award underscores our commitment to excellence and the substantial value we provide to our clients. I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and the exceptional advice we deliver, consistently exceeding our clients’ expectations. This is a true reflection of our collective expertise and the innovative spirit that drives us.»
Receiving these awards underscores the commitment and dedication of everyone at Bryn Aarflot, maintaining our position as one of the leading IP-firms in Norway. These awards not only acknowledge our firm’s achievements but also motivate us to uphold our standards of excellence in the field of intellectual property. We remain dedicated to innovating and navigating new avenues to create value through IP and extend our sincere thanks to our clients, whose support and votes have been vital to this success
Originally published on 18 April by Bryn Aarflot.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].