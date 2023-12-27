🇳🇴 ArcticZymes Technologies launches T7 RNA Polymerase

Press release from ArcticZymes

Tromsø, Norway, December 21, 2023 – ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (OSE: AZT) launches T7 RNA Polymerase‍

ArcticZymes Technologies (AZT) announced the launch of its new product, T7 RNA Polymerase, today. The T7 RNA Polymerase, explicitly designed for molecular research and diagnostics, caters to the specialized needs of our customers in the Molecular Tools segment. The enzyme precedes the planned launch of a bioprocessing grade T7 RNA polymerase scheduled for 2024.

The launch of the T7 RNA Polymerase is an example of ArcticZymes exploiting synergies between its business segments. While RNA therapeutics is rapidly evolving, the T7 RNA polymerase may support different research areas and be a key component in various molecular diagnostic applications.

The T7 RNA Polymerase will be available for ordering in January 2024.

CEO Michael B. Akoh said: “The launch of ArcticZymes T7 RNA Polymerase is an important addition to our expanding Molecular Tools portfolio. Moreover, it is the first of a portfolio of RNA enzymes that will allow us to tap into a growing market for RNA therapeutics.”

Originally published on 21 December by ArcticZymes.

