🇳🇴 ArcticZymes: New Product Launch – SAN HQ GMP

Tromsø, Norway, January 30th, 2024 – ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (OSE:AZT) announces the launch of Salt Active Nuclease High Quality GMP Grade (SAN HQ GMP).

‍SAN HQ GMP from ArcticZymes offers a technically superior solution for the enzymatic removal of contaminating DNA from therapeutic products such as viral vectors and vaccines. With the new SAN HQ GMP, ArcticZymes extends its portfolio to include a GMP-grade nuclease.

ArcticZymes recognizes the challenges faced by bio-manufacturers in the advanced therapies sector. To streamline the supplier and material qualification process and to enhance compliance for pharmaceutical industry clients, SAN HQ GMP serves as a superior solution. The inclusion of a US FDA DMF further facilitates regulatory submission.

SAN HQ GMP offers a technically superior option for enzymatic applications and provides a more straight forward supplier qualification process for customers. By reducing risks and minimizing resource expenditure onexternal product qualification, the new SAN HQ GMP ensures that clients in the pharmaceutical industry can access cutting-edge solution without compromising on compliance.

The new SAN HQ GMP will be available for ordering in the second half of February 2024.

CEO Michael B. Akoh comments:

“Today, we are announcing the launch of SAN HQ GMP. The novel biomanufacturing enzyme is our first GMP-grade enzyme. It is a testament to our commitment to current and future clients by offering a technically superior GMP-grade solution for the enzymatic removal of contaminating DNA from therapeutic products such as viral vectors and vaccines. We are fully committed to continue developing new and novel GMP-grade enzymes to facilitate the manufacturing of advanced therapeutics while having the highest level of compliance.”

Originally published on 1 February by ArcticZymes.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.