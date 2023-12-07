🇳🇴 ArcticZymes launches new website – Improved product info & customer experience

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA Announces the Launch of Its Innovative New Website with Enhanced User Experience

Tromsø, Norway – December 1, 2023: ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (OSE:AZT), a leader in developing and manufacturing high-quality enzymes for molecular research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, is thrilled to announce the anticipated launch of our new website. The new website is not just a digital transformation; it’s a significant move to reduce friction so scientists can better find the best enzyme solutions to their most challenging problems.

Unified Platform: Previously split over two sites, all product information and online ordering are now merged into a single site. With an emphasis on intuitive navigation and streamlined content organization, customers can easily explore, learn, and purchase our enzyme products more efficiently than ever.

Targeted Segmentation: The website is thoughtfully segmented to cater to distinct needs, addressing Molecular Tools and Biomanufacturing.

“We are excited to unveil this new site, which not only uses smart segmentation, allowing scientists to quickly navigate to products and information relevant to their specific field, it includes a significant addition of rich content helping them deepen their understanding, make informed decisions, and expedite their breakthroughs,” said Michael Akoh, CEO of ArcticZymes.

