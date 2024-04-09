🇳🇴 Arctic Zymes Technologies: Joint Research with Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology

Tromsø, Norway, April 9, 2024 – ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (OSE: AZT) and the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib) enters a joint research project to uncover the benefits of salt active nucleases in purification of bionanoparticles (BNP’s).

ArcticZymes Technologies (AZT) has initiated a collaborative research project with the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib), a globally recognized research center headquartered in Graz, Austria, specializing in industrial biotechnology. acib has established itself as a leading contributor to scientific advancements in the production and purification of Bionanoparticles (BNPs) utilized in various medical applications including cell and gene therapy, vaccines, and oncolytic treatment.

AZT’s salt-active nucleases have demonstrated significant efficacy in enhancing the removal of unwanted DNA from BNPs due to their adaptability to relevant conditions. Through this joint project, AZT and acib will unite their respective expertise in enzymology and BNPs’ production and purification to devise innovative methodologies aimed at enhancing their purity and scalability. The project’s anticipated outcomes include comprehensive scientific documentation, which will be disseminated at prominent scientific congresses.

Acknowledging the project’s potential impact on human health, the COMET (Competence Centers for Excellent Technologies) program has allocated funding (EUR 100.000) to support this collaborative research initiative. COMET fosters synergies between academic and industrial researchers, facilitating translational research and innovation in the biotechnology sector.

CEO Michael B. Akoh comments:

“The collaboration with experts in the production and purification of bionanoparticles is crucial for effectively showcasing the true advantages of our SAN portfolio. With their extensive publication record in this specialized field, acib has proven to be the perfect partner for this project.

The acknowledgment and financial support from the COMET program serve to emphasize the significance and scientific merit of our collaborative project. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing bioprocessing technologies and improving the efficiency of bionanoparticles purification methods.”

acib CEO Mathias Drexler comments:

Biotechnology, and especially research on bionanoparticles, is one of the most promising areas in the quest for better health for all. To achieve a progress towards the efficient production of these innovative modalities, fruitful collaborations such as the joint research project together with ArcticZymes Technologies (AZT) are critical to the development of improved methods and potential new applications that will have a critical impact in a variety of fields.”

About ArcticZymes Technologies ASA:

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (OSE: AZT) is a global leader in supplying best-in-class enzyme technologies to commercial partners who develop therapeutics, in vitro diagnostics, and molecular research kit products. Our mission is to make our customers lives easier by unlocking new solutions to enhance quality of life and create a more sustainable healthy world.

About the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib):

The Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib) is an internationally renowned research center dedicated to advancing industrial biotechnology. With headquarters, Austria, acib collaborates with academic and industrial partners worldwide to drive innovation in bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical development.

