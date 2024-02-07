🇮🇸 Top ten ranking: Iceland is for thriving entrepreneurs

Iceland ranks 9th on the OECD’s list of countries with the best business environments conducive to entrepreneurship.

The analytics company Utility Bidder LTD developed its “Entrepreneurial Countries Index,” to gauge the business environment for entrepreneurship among The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, with ratings on a scale of 1-10. The analysis considers business freedom, corporate tax, foreign investment in the country, inflation, viability of businesses after one year of operation, and more.

The results: for every 100,000 people in Iceland, 6.4 start-up companies are founded yearly. Iceland received an overall entrepreneurship score of 5.79 for a 9th-place rank. Switzerland is in first place with an entrepreneurship score of 8.51.

View the full results on Utility Bidders’s website