🇮🇸 The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue Partners with Hefring Marine to Enhance Fleet Safety and Efficiency

Reykjavik, Iceland – The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR) is proud to announce a commercial partnership with Hefring Marine, a leading innovator in maritime technology. This collaboration aims to equip all new vessels in the ICE-SAR fleet with Hefring Marine’s Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS), promising significant advancements in safety and operational efficiency.

Following a successful pilot project on the rescue vessel Þór in Vestmannaeyjar, the decision was made to integrate Hefring Marine’s IMAS systems across the fleet. IMAS leverages a combination of data capture and analysis, artificial intelligence and sensor technology to provide real-time data and fleet-wide insights. This enables captains and fleet managers to make informed decisions regarding navigation, speed, maintenance and operating practices.

Björn Jóhann Gunnarsson, Maritime SAR Project Manager at ICE-SAR, commented, “This partnership with Hefring Marine marks a pivotal moment in our continuous effort to advance the capabilities of our crew and fleet. The integration of Hefring Marine’s innovative technology aligns with our commitment to safety and efficiency, ensuring our crews are supported by the best tools available as they perform their critical missions in the tough conditions they are often forced to encounter. We are eager to see the positive impact this will have on our operations.”

Hefring Marine’s IMAS focuses on optimizing vessel performance, reducing fuel consumption, enhancing vessel life cycle and minimizing environmental impact, thereby aligning with global sustainability goals. Additionally, the technology can significantly enhance onboard safety by providing captains with operating support that aims to continuously optimize speed and seakeeping to reduce the physical strain on crew members, especially under challenging conditions.

Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO and co-founder of Hefring Marine, reflected on the partnership, stating, “It is a privilege to collaborate with ICE-SAR, whose vital mission resonates deeply with our core founding principles. At Hefring Marine, we are committed to enhancing the safety of professional mariners, especially those braving the world’s harshest marine environments. This partnership embodies our dedication to leveraging our data-driven technology to not just improve operational efficiency but, more importantly, to significantly elevate safety standards at sea. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for maritime safety and innovation, ensuring a more secure future for those who face the formidable challenges of the ocean.”

The implementation of Hefring Marine’s systems is not limited to new vessels; existing ships, including Sigurvin in Siglufjörður and Jóhannes Briem in Reykjavík, will also undergo upgrades. A fourth ship, currently under construction in Finland, is planned to join the fleet fully equipped with Hefring Marine’s technology. ICE-SAR is in the process of renewing all thirteen of its rescue ships stationed around Iceland, with each vessel set to benefit from Hefring Marine’s IMAS systems.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for ICE-SAR, reflecting its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the safety and efficiency of its fleet. The collaboration between ICE-SAR and Hefring Marine represents a forward-thinking approach to maritime safety and environmental stewardship, setting a new standard for rescue operations in Iceland and beyond.

