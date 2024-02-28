🇮🇸 Taste of Iceland kicks off in Washington

The cultural festival Taste of Iceland is coming to Washington D.C. on March 8-9. The festival has long established itself and has in recent years been held in numerous cities across the United States.

Featuring a diverse array of activities, the festival aims to showcase Icelandic production, culture, and arts to both locals and the media. Highlights of this year’s program include a conversation with the global bestselling Icelandic authors Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, insightful discussions on geology and volcanology led by Helga Kristín Torfadóttir, captivating musical performances by select Icelandic musicians, and a delectable Icelandic menu curated by chef Bjarki Snær Þorsteinsson, a member of the Icelandic culinary team, at Brasserie Beck.

Taste of Iceland is organized by Business Iceland, under the banner of Inspired by Iceland, in partnership with Blue Lagoon Iceland, Iceland Music, Icelandair, Icelandia, Icelandic Glacial, Icelandic Lamb, Icelandic Provisions, Icelandic Seafood, Isavia, Landsvirkjun, Reyka Vodka, and Visit Reykjavik.

The Washington edition of Taste of Iceland marks the inaugural event of four promotional festivals planned for this year, with subsequent events scheduled for Denver in May, New York in September, and Seattle in October.

For more details about the Taste of Iceland event in Washington, visit Inspired by Iceland.

Also see a video on the festival below.