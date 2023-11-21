🇮🇸 Shortlisted for DCD Global Awards 2023

atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its latest acknowledgement in the industry as it is shortlisted in the ​‘European Data Center of the Year’ category at the DCD Global Awards.

The accolade is further recognition of atNorth’s state of the art SWE01 campus in Sweden. The site was specifically designed to cater for high performance computing requirements in a sustainable way by utilizing cutting edge direct liquid cooling and heat reuse technology. The setup has provided many clients, such as financial services business BNP Paribas CIB, with a highly innovative and efficient service that allows for considerable carbon reduction.

“As the demand for data center capacity sits at a record high and the awareness of the environmental impact of powering said infrastructure also increases, we are delighted that the innovative design of our data center has again been recognized in the industry”, says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy & Marketing/​Communications Officer, at atNorth.​“We are thrilled that our SWE01 data center has been praised for its ability to enable clients to achieve more compute in a highly sustainable way”.

The news follows atNorth’s recent announcements of its continued expansion with new sites in Finland and Denmark that will be built with innovative heat reuse technology from the outset. The business continues to source suitable locations for new facilities as the demand for its services grows.

Additionally, the business is proud to have been recognized by several awarding bodies this year including; the​Edie Net Zero Awards, The 2023 Energy Awards, DCS Awards, the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, the Tech Capital Awards, and the National Sustainability Awards.

The DCD Global Awards has been recognizing the best people, projects, and teams in the data center industry for 17 years. More information can be found at the Datacenter Dynamics website.

Originally published on 16 November by atNorth.

