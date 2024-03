Creative Business Cup qualifiers will be held for the first time in Iceland at the invitation of KLAK – Icelandic Startups and Íslandstofu!

Would your startup be a cool representative of Iceland in Copenhagen this summer?

Click here to enter the contest: https://forms.gle/1C5ZyL8uAMtrjtiG8

The application deadline is midnight on April 1

The Creative Business Cup is an annual event held in Copenhagen where creative start-ups from over 80 countries compete for the title of best idea.

Winners get help to grow their startups and expand into new markets with the help of mentors, sponsors, investors and experts.

A preliminary competition for Iceland’s contribution to the Creative Business Cup will take place on April 5 in Gróska.

Don’t miss this celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship from around the world!

