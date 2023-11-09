🇮🇸 Oculis to present at upcoming November investor conferences
ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, and Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
Format: Company presentation
Presentation date and time: November 15, 2023 at 9:45 am ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
Webcast: Available here
BTIG 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day
Format: Fireside chat
Presentation date and time: November 27, 2023 at 9:00 am ET
Location: Virtual
Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Attendance
Event date: November 28-30, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
The Oculis management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings. Links to access company presentation and webcast for select events, when available, will be posted to Oculis’ website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.
About Oculis
Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’s highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.
For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com
