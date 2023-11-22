🇮🇸 Northstack: Iceland at Slush 2023

30

Dear readers,

We’re a week away from Slush, one of the largest tech events held annually in Helsinki, Finland, which means that if you’re attending you probably have your schedule packed full of meetings and a much needed sauna break planned. But in case you need help deciding which of the over 300 side events and main program sessions you want to attend, we’ve posted an Iceland-focused guide to Slush 2023.

60 Icelandic startups and investors are taking part in a delegation organized by Business Iceland, who are also co-hosting a networking event at the Ambassador’s Residence with Guest of Honor, First Lady of Iceland, Eliza Reid and a happy hour side event.

We’ve tried to include all of the Icelandic participants taking part in the program on the guide, but let us know if anything is missing!

Northstack news:

Nordic Secondary Fund invests $2.4M in DTE

Nordic Women in Tech Awards 2023 winners announced

A digital innovation portal for entrepreneurs in Iceland

NSA and Kría to be merged

Originally published on 22 November by Northstack.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.