🇮🇸 NIB and Landsbankinn continue to finance SMEs in Iceland

Press release from the Nordic Investment Bank

19

Also in Icelandic

NIB and Icelandic bank Landsbankinn hf. have signed a new USD 75 million (EUR 68.6 million) loan programme to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and environmental projects in Iceland.

The seven-year loan programme will finance SMEs in various sectors. Among them are the fishing industry, real estate and tourism. The loan programme is set to alleviate credit constraints for SMEs and facilitate productivity gains in Iceland.

Since 2015, NIB and Landsbankinn have cooperated successfully on four loan programmes providing financing for Icelandic SMEs and environmental projects. Most recently, in 2022, NIB also provided a loan for financing Landsbankinn’s new green headquarter building.

Landsbankinn hf. is the largest universal bank in Iceland. The Bank was established in 2008 with a history going back to 1886. It is majority-owned by the Icelandic State Treasury.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s. www.nib.int

Originally published on 8 December by the Nordic Investment Bank.

