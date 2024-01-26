🇮🇸 Morningstar Sustainalytics rates Arion Bank in top 3% globally in terms of sustainability
Arion Bank recently gained an updated ESG risk rating from the international ratings agency Morningstar Sustainalytics, which specializes in rating ESG risk. The rating was positive and Morningstar Sustainalytics continues to rate the Bank as one of the best performing banks globally in this area.
The Bank scored 10.5 points on a scale from 0-100, with a lower score signifying lower risk. Morningstar Sustainalytics therefore believes there is minimal risk of significant financial damage due to ESG issues at the Bank. Arion Bank is in the top 5% of more than 1,000 banks worldwide which have been rated by Morningstar Sustainalytics and in the top 3% of almost 500 regional banks. Arion Bank also ranks in the top 3% of the approximately 16,000 companies rated by Morningstar Sustainalytics.
Originally published on 24 January by Arionbanki.
