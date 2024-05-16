🇮🇸 Kerecis to Present Scientific and Clinical Updates on Fish-Skin-Grafts at SAWC Spring

Symposium on Fish-Skin-Graft Applications

A symposium entitled “Diving into the Diverse Applications of Fish-Skin Grafts: Head to Toe” will be led by Dr. John Lantis and Dr. Simon Simmon, a specialist in pressure injuries. The session will explore the use of Kerecis products across various medical specialties including Mohs surgery, pressure injuries, and venous leg ulcers. The symposium will take place Thursday, May 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Magnolia 10-12.

Symposium on Clinical Evidence

A 30-minute symposium entitled “Clinical Evidence of Fish-Skin-Graft Applications” will feature an all-female panel including Thea Price, MD; Lizzy Faust, FNP, WOCN; and Roxana Reyna, NP. This session will occur on Wednesday, May 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Canary 4 Foyer.

Innovative Research and Techniques

During a hands-on skills lab, Kerecis medical affairs program managers will demonstrate Kerecis products, highlighting advanced applications in real-world clinical settings. The skills lab will take place Friday, May 17, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. in Crystal Ballroom G1.

Cultural Connection Through a Taste of Iceland

The “Taste of Iceland” event will allow participants to explore Icelandic culture and its connection to Kerecis innovations. This popular event will take place Thursday, May 16, from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in Magnolia 19-21.

Abstract Presentations

Additionally, 24 abstracts will detail advancements and case studies involving Kerecis products. The following abstracts will be presented on Thursday, May 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sabal.

CS-022: Vitaliya Boyar, MD, Healing Complex Neonatal Dehisced Surgical Wounds with Fish Skin Graft

CS-025: Richard Bruno, DPM, Utility of Fish Xenograft in Diabetic Plantar Foot Ulcerations

CS-026: Richard Bruno, DPM, Fish Skin Xenografts Facilitating the Healing of Complex Achilles Tendon Wounds

CS-027: Richard Bruno, DPM, Fish Skin Xenografts in the Management of Gas Gangrene Foot Infections

CS-028: Richard Bruno, DPM, Association of Hemoglobin A1c and Wound Healing with Application of Omega-3 Fatty Acid Fish Skin

CS-072: Ronald Guberman, DPM, Case Series of Complex Diabetic Ulcers Healed With Fish Skin Grafts

CS-076: Mary Hanley, MD, Healing a Large Moh’s Surgical Wound Due to Squamous Cell Skin Cancer with Icelandic Cod Fish Skin

CS-083: Kevin Hopkins, MD, Successful Use of Decellularized Piscine Graft in a Pediatric Extensive Wound Reconstruction

CS-097: Patrick McEneaney, DPM, Open Midfoot Fracture/Dislocation Wound Healed with a Fish Skin Graft

CS-107: Luis Navazo, MD, Application of Intact Fish Skin Graft to Support Healing of a Chronic Sacral Ulceration

CS-108: Luis Navazo, MD, The Use of Intact Fish Skin Xenograft to Support Healing in a Nonhealing Ulceration in Quadriplegic Patient

CS-109: Luis Navazo, MD, Application of Fish Skin Grafts on Persistent Lower Extremity Ulceration

CS-110: Luis Navazo, MD, The Use of Intact Fish Skin Graft in the Treatment of a Third-Degree Burn Injury

CS-113: Nikul Panchal, DPM, Fragmented Fish Skin Graft to Heal Wounds Due to “Tranq” Injections

CS-114: Nikul Panchal, DPM, Fragmented Fish Skin Graft to Treat Large Soft Tissue Defects Due to Gas Gangrene

CS-116: Dhiren Patel, MD, Use of Fish Skin Xenograft in a Patient with Bullous Pemphigoid

CS-119: Thea Price, MD, When Granulation Really Matters: Codfish Skin Graft (CFSG) Rapidly Fills Soft Tissue Defects

CS-126: Roxana Reyna, NP, Successful Use of Fish Skin Graft in Neonatal and Pediatric Wounds

CS-144: Karl Stark, MD, Application of Fish Skin Graft to Salvage a Complex Foot Wound with Loss of the Majority of the Dorsum and Heel of the Foot Resulting from Necrotizing Fasciitis

CS-148: Mark Suski, MD, Successful Staged Reconstruction of a Large Scalp Defect with Exposed Cranium Secondary to a Rare Cutaneous Metastasis from Urothelial Bladder Carcinoma Utilizing Fish Skin Xenografts

CS-149: Mark Suski, MD, Fish Skin Graft for the Treatment of Bilateral Burns in an Aging Patient

CS-152: Roland Tolliver, DPM, Management of an Intractable Ulcer of the Achilles Tendon with Fish Skin Grafting: a Case Report

CS-161: Christopher Winters, DPM, Application of Novel Fish Skin Graft in the Foot & Ankle: A Retrospective Case Series

CS-164: Marcus Yarbrough, MD, Outpatient Reconstruction of Traumatic Dog Bite Avulsion Injuries of the Lower Extremity with Kerecis Acellular Fish Graft and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy in a Two-stage Procedure

