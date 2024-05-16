🇮🇸 Kerecis to Present Scientific and Clinical Updates on Fish-Skin-Grafts at SAWC Spring
A panel of female medical professionals will discuss the clinical evidence of Kerecis’ products in surgical and outpatient settings.
Kerecis, the pioneer in the use of fish skin and fatty acids for tissue regeneration and protection, will unveil its latest scientific and clinical updates, including trial results, at the upcoming Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring. The company will offer educational symposiums, a hands-on skills lab, an interactive abstract sessions, a cultural event, and a panel discussion of female medical professionals. Kerecis will exhibit at booth 419 at SAWC, which will take place from May 14 to 18 in Orlando, Florida.
“The recent abstracts and case studies provide compelling evidence of the efficacy of our products in wound management and add to our growing body of clinical evidence,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis. “Our ongoing research and data underscore significantly improved healing times, reduced complications, and enhanced patient outcomes across different clinical settings. These findings reaffirm our leadership in regenerative medicine and highlight our commitment to scientific excellence and the tangible benefits our technology brings patients,” he added.
The recent abstracts and case studies provide compelling evidence of the efficacy of our products in wound management and add to our growing body of clinical evidence. Our ongoing research and data underscore significantly improved healing times, reduced complications, and enhanced patient outcomes across different clinical settings. These findings reaffirm our leadership in regenerative medicine and highlight our commitment to scientific excellence and the tangible benefits our technology brings patients.
Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis
Symposium on Fish-Skin-Graft Applications
A symposium entitled “Diving into the Diverse Applications of Fish-Skin Grafts: Head to Toe” will be led by Dr. John Lantis and Dr. Simon Simmon, a specialist in pressure injuries. The session will explore the use of Kerecis products across various medical specialties including Mohs surgery, pressure injuries, and venous leg ulcers. The symposium will take place Thursday, May 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Magnolia 10-12.
Symposium on Clinical Evidence
A 30-minute symposium entitled “Clinical Evidence of Fish-Skin-Graft Applications” will feature an all-female panel including Thea Price, MD; Lizzy Faust, FNP, WOCN; and Roxana Reyna, NP. This session will occur on Wednesday, May 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Canary 4 Foyer.
Innovative Research and Techniques
During a hands-on skills lab, Kerecis medical affairs program managers will demonstrate Kerecis products, highlighting advanced applications in real-world clinical settings. The skills lab will take place Friday, May 17, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. in Crystal Ballroom G1.
Cultural Connection Through a Taste of Iceland
The “Taste of Iceland” event will allow participants to explore Icelandic culture and its connection to Kerecis innovations. This popular event will take place Thursday, May 16, from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in Magnolia 19-21.
Abstract Presentations
Additionally, 24 abstracts will detail advancements and case studies involving Kerecis products. The following abstracts will be presented on Thursday, May 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sabal.
CS-022: Vitaliya Boyar, MD, Healing Complex Neonatal Dehisced Surgical Wounds with Fish Skin Graft
CS-025: Richard Bruno, DPM, Utility of Fish Xenograft in Diabetic Plantar Foot Ulcerations
CS-026: Richard Bruno, DPM, Fish Skin Xenografts Facilitating the Healing of Complex Achilles Tendon Wounds
CS-027: Richard Bruno, DPM, Fish Skin Xenografts in the Management of Gas Gangrene Foot Infections
CS-028: Richard Bruno, DPM, Association of Hemoglobin A1c and Wound Healing with Application of Omega-3 Fatty Acid Fish Skin
CS-072: Ronald Guberman, DPM, Case Series of Complex Diabetic Ulcers Healed With Fish Skin Grafts
CS-076: Mary Hanley, MD, Healing a Large Moh’s Surgical Wound Due to Squamous Cell Skin Cancer with Icelandic Cod Fish Skin
CS-083: Kevin Hopkins, MD, Successful Use of Decellularized Piscine Graft in a Pediatric Extensive Wound Reconstruction
CS-097: Patrick McEneaney, DPM, Open Midfoot Fracture/Dislocation Wound Healed with a Fish Skin Graft
CS-107: Luis Navazo, MD, Application of Intact Fish Skin Graft to Support Healing of a Chronic Sacral Ulceration
CS-108: Luis Navazo, MD, The Use of Intact Fish Skin Xenograft to Support Healing in a Nonhealing Ulceration in Quadriplegic Patient
CS-109: Luis Navazo, MD, Application of Fish Skin Grafts on Persistent Lower Extremity Ulceration
CS-110: Luis Navazo, MD, The Use of Intact Fish Skin Graft in the Treatment of a Third-Degree Burn Injury
CS-113: Nikul Panchal, DPM, Fragmented Fish Skin Graft to Heal Wounds Due to “Tranq” Injections
CS-114: Nikul Panchal, DPM, Fragmented Fish Skin Graft to Treat Large Soft Tissue Defects Due to Gas Gangrene
CS-116: Dhiren Patel, MD, Use of Fish Skin Xenograft in a Patient with Bullous Pemphigoid
CS-119: Thea Price, MD, When Granulation Really Matters: Codfish Skin Graft (CFSG) Rapidly Fills Soft Tissue Defects
CS-126: Roxana Reyna, NP, Successful Use of Fish Skin Graft in Neonatal and Pediatric Wounds
CS-144: Karl Stark, MD, Application of Fish Skin Graft to Salvage a Complex Foot Wound with Loss of the Majority of the Dorsum and Heel of the Foot Resulting from Necrotizing Fasciitis
CS-148: Mark Suski, MD, Successful Staged Reconstruction of a Large Scalp Defect with Exposed Cranium Secondary to a Rare Cutaneous Metastasis from Urothelial Bladder Carcinoma Utilizing Fish Skin Xenografts
CS-149: Mark Suski, MD, Fish Skin Graft for the Treatment of Bilateral Burns in an Aging Patient
CS-152: Roland Tolliver, DPM, Management of an Intractable Ulcer of the Achilles Tendon with Fish Skin Grafting: a Case Report
CS-161: Christopher Winters, DPM, Application of Novel Fish Skin Graft in the Foot & Ankle: A Retrospective Case Series
CS-164: Marcus Yarbrough, MD, Outpatient Reconstruction of Traumatic Dog Bite Avulsion Injuries of the Lower Extremity with Kerecis Acellular Fish Graft and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy in a Two-stage Procedure
Originally published on 13 May by Kerecis.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].