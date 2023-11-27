🇮🇸 Icelandic innovation shines at SLUSH 2023

11

A decade of growth and global connections

The annual start-up and tech extravaganza SLUSH will take place in Helsinki from November 30 through December 1. SLUSH has been held since 2008, evolving into one of the premier networking opportunities for start-ups and investors.

Several Icelandic companies will be at SLUSH this year, marking a decade since the initial Icelandic delegation participated in the event.

“An Icelandic delegation first participated in SLUSH in 2013. Since then, Icelandic start-ups have steadily increased, and interest in the event has grown. Celebrating this milestone with a large delegation of Icelandic companies is an absolute delight. This year’s delegation consists of at least 60 dedicated companies, represented by an even larger contingent of founders, specialists, and investors,” explains Jarþrúður Ásmundsdóttir, account manager for tech and innovation at Business Iceland.

The delegation is a collaborative effort between Business Iceland, Iceland Innovation Week, and the Embassy of Iceland in Helsinki. Together they are organizing two side-events during SLUSH 2023, showcasing the Icelandic companies to a broader audience and facilitating networking with investors, journalists, and other key stakeholders. The First Lady of Iceland, Eliza Reid, will be a distinguished guest at both events.

The Icelandic delegation includes start-ups in diverse sectors such as climate tech, gaming, education, health tech, AdTech, and many more, alongside investors and representatives from the start-up support ecosystem and government. For more detailed information about the delegation and featured companies and to register for SLUSH events, see Business Iceland.

Business Iceland looks forward to the delegation and networking with new—and familiar faces—in Helsinki. Please stop by and say, “Halló!”

Originally published on 24 November by Islandsstofa.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.