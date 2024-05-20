🇮🇸 Founder Fertram Sigurjonsson and Kerecis Nominated for the European Inventor Award 2024

We are delighted to share the news that the Kerecis founder and CEO Fertram Sigurjonsson and Kerecis have been nominated for the European Inventor Award 2024. This recognition is a testament to our innovative use of fish-skin and the impact of our technology. The winner will be selected by public voting that is now open and can be accessed here.

Sigurjonsson was selected from over 550 candidates and is now a finalist in the European Inventor Award 2024. The winners will be announced at an award ceremony on July 9th in Malta.

“I am a big believer in patents and the power of patents to protect inventors and help them raise capital and scale their businesses. The Kerecis story is a true testament of such success. Patents have helped us build a strong foundation that has allowed us to build our products and and bring our life-saving technology to market. Now, we’re helping thousands, especially those suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, severe burns and surgical tissue trauma,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body’s own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin’s original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products and are cost effective. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin in the world.

Kerecis is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis’ expanding product portfolio includes SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in hospital operating rooms; GraftGuide®, which is mostly sold to burn centers; and MariGen® and Shield™, which are sold to healthcare facilities to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, as well as post-Moh’s surgery wounds.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis’ products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. Kerecis is part of Coloplast, the leading global supplier of intimate healthcare products.

