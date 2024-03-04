🇮🇸 Exciting News Alert! ON Power is looking for potential buyers for 150 Megawatts of Clean Electricity!

Exciting News Alert! ON Power is looking for potential buyers for 150 Megawatts of Clean Electricity! 💡🌿

We’ve just launched an ad on an international platform, inviting interested parties to explore purchasing 150 megawatts of electricity generated from our geothermal and hydroelectric power plants.

With operations in the Hengill area and Borgarfjörður, we’re dedicated to providing sustainable energy solutions for our community and beyond.

As our current contracts approach expiration, we’re committed to obtaining a fair market price for our electricity. That’s why we’re reaching out to interested buyers today, offering this opportunity to secure a reliable energy source for the next 2-4 years through a European bidding platform.

At ON Power, transparency and fairness are at the core of what we do. As a publicly owned company, we adhere to strict regulations and cannot sell electricity below market price. Our CEO, Arni Hrannar Haraldsson, emphasizes the importance of exploring the market to meet the growing demand for green energy while ensuring sustainability.

We believe that this initiative not only benefits our company but also contributes to a more sustainable energy future for all.

Originally published on 2 March by Orka Náttúrunnar.

