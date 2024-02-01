🇮🇸 EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals expands its Scientific Advisory Board with new appointments

EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals has announced the recent appointments of Professor Bartolome Celli and Professor Fernando J. Martinez to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Clive Page, Professor at King’s College London and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, commented on the appointments: “I am delighted that Professors Celli and Martinez have joined our Scientific Advisory Board, further strengthening this team of globally recognised COPD Key Opinion Leaders. They are highly respected experts and will add considerably to the Board’s deep knowledge and expertise in chronic respiratory diseases. We look forward to enjoying their insights as our company aims to transform patients’ lives by treating diseases caused by epithelial dysfunction.”

Prof. Celli, who joined the Scientific Advisory Board in December, is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is a leading expert in COPD, a member of the Scientific Committee of the Global Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) Initiative and currently serves on its Board of Directors. He was the Chairman of the Committee that established the American Thoracic Society (ATS) and European Respiratory Society guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of COPD. A prolific author, he has published over 502 peer reviewed scientific papers and edited several books.

Prof. Martinez, MD. MS., is Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, New York. He is a member of numerous societies, including the European Respiratory Society (ERS), the American College of Chest Physicians, and the American Thoracic Society (ATS), where he formerly acted as the Chair of the Clinical Problems Assembly. He is a member of the GOLD Science Committee and sits on a number of editorial boards, including for the Journal of COPD and the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the latter.