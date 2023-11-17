🇮🇸 Edda Aradóttir, CEO of Carbfix, named among TIME100 Most Influential Business Climate Leaders

To assemble the list, TIME’s editors and reporters fielded nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and partner organizations like Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as TIMECO 2 ’s Advisory Council, then worked to assess the candidates on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence.

The full list is now live on Time‘s website, at www.time.com/time100-climate, and will appear in the December 5, 2023 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, Nov. 24th.

—- Interview featured in the TIMES’s —-

What is a climate technology that isn’t getting the attention or funding it deserves?

Funding “first-of-a-kind” scale-ups of proven technologies is, in my mind, the most critical gap that the climate sector is facing. This is a gap that must be closed quickly and efficiently because climate targets rely on scaling a large number of new technologies faster than has ever been done before while simultaneously creating new global value chains. Among critical technologies that lie particularly close to my heart are permanent CO 2 mineral storage and geothermal energy utilization.

What sustainability effort do you hope will gain popularity with the general public this year, and why?

The general public deserves transparency when it comes to sustainability efforts and communication. Claims made by organizations of sustainability, carbon neutrality, or net zero need to be supported with reliable, verified data that is presented in a clear manner. Although the public is becoming more educated on the meaning of these terms, it does not mean that the public should have to fact check all claims that are being made, we need to get to a point where companies’ sustainability claims can be trusted.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

Increased demands on governments and political bodies to follow up on their declared climate goals with firmer, more targeted, just, inclusive, and transparent actions. These would include increased funding for climate mitigation and adoption, including in the global south, but also more efficient regulation when it comes to rapid implementation of the necessary measures. Further, increased demands on the global oil and gas sector to take drastic action and investment decisions to permanently reduce their carbon footprint, because in the end the climate crisis is first and foremost a fossil-fuel crisis.

Originally published on 16 November by Carbfix.

