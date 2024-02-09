🇮🇸 EcoVadis rates Controlant Silver, in top 15% for sustainability

As part of the assessment outcome, Controlant received an advanced rating in three sustainability criteria: environment, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

The importance of formal environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings is growing rapidly. In many instances, the pharma industry requires its suppliers and partners to clearly demonstrate commitment and progress across the ESG spectrum. The Silver rating affirms to stakeholders including customers, investors, suppliers, and employees that Controlant remains firmly committed to realizing its zero-waste vision for pharma supply chains.

Gisli Herjolfsson, CEO and co-founder:

“We are making significant strides on our sustainability journey, and as we do so, we continue to report on our key milestones in a transparent manner. Each step brings us closer to realizing our zero-waste vision and supports our customers and the wider pharmaceutical sector in shaping a greener, more sustainable future for patients and the planet.”

Progress across areas

Five key achievements in 2023 have contributed to our Silver rating:

A broader range of evidence – we added 55 more documents ranging from training hours to climate risk assessment as evidence to support our assessment. Strengthened policies – we have updated several policies including our procurement policy, travel policy, and corporate sustainability policy, while introducing new policies including environmental policy, and anti-bribery & corruption policy. Executing on our climate commitment published in January 2023 – we have set a baseline for scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions at year-end 2022 and published validated science-based targets in May 2023. Carbon accounting system – we are mirroring our approach to financial reporting. We have implemented a carbon accounting system to support measuring our scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in line with the greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol. Increased transparency – we have been reporting on our progress through our website as well as through CDP Climate and the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress.

The world’s most trusted business sustainability rating

EcoVadis is the world‘s most trusted business sustainability rating. EcoVadis screens more than 1.6 million companies, and rates more than 125,000 companies in over 175 countries across more than 200 industries.

Originally published on 6 February by Controlant.

