🇮🇸 easyJet selling flights to Akureyri for winter 2024

Press release from Islandsstofa

1

British airline easyJet is now selling flights to Akureyri (AEY) from London Gatwick (LGW) for October and November 2024. The airline started direct flights to North Iceland last October with two weekly flights (Tuesdays and Saturdays) through March. Plans are to fly during the same period next winter, and the company will add more months to the sale as the dates approach.

The reception of direct connect flights has been excellent, both in the UK and Iceland. Customers appreciate the option to book direct flights to and from London with such a long lead time. Moreover, the passenger load factor (filling seats in both directions) has gone according to plans, and landings at Akureyri Airport have gone very well.

Pre-bookings allow North Iceland tourism operators to prepare well before people are on the ground. Typically, accommodations, dining, and entertainment options are fully booked far in advance. North Icelandic tourism companies have been actively marketing on British media, especially on social media and the web, which will continue until next winter. Many tourism companies in the region have noticed more British tourists than before, and the effects of this direct link are already beginning to show.

“The continuation of easyJet’s direct flights next winter to Akureyri Airport from Gatwick in London is a cause for celebration. Bookings for the flight, which started at the end of October, have started well, and utilization has aligned with estimates. Direct flights north offer a new option for flights to Iceland and create opportunities for the development of expanded winter tourism. This development is in line with the focus on distributing tourists around the country, and it is gratifying that many years of collaboration on the development of more international flights,” says Arnheiður Jóhannsdóttir, CEO of the North Iceland Marketing Office.

“It is with tremendous pleasure that easyJet has already started selling flights between Akureyri Airport and London Gatwick for next winter,” says Sigrún Björk Jakobsdóttir, CEO of Isavia Domestic Airports. “It will be enjoyable to welcome easyJet and other airlines to Akureyri Airport next year. The terminal extension will be ready in July, and we will be better equipped to serve the airlines and their passengers.”

News from Marketing Office North Iceland.

Originally published on 14 December by Islandsstofa.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.