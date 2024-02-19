🇮🇸 Controlant’s coordinated action on climate issues recognized with CDP B- rating

Controlant received a B- rating in its first-time disclosure, recognizing that the company has addressed the environmental impact of its business. The B- rating for good environmental management is an affirmation of Controlant’s journey towards zero-waste supply chains for pharma. Our scores are particularly strong in areas of renewable energy, climate-related risk management processes, carbon emission verifications, and value chain engagement.

Environmental disclosure is a critical first step in addressing current and future risks and opportunities associated with climate change. By disclosing through CDP, Controlant responds to the increasing demand for environmental transparency from its stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees, suppliers, and partners. Controlant is one of more than 23,000 companies to disclose their CDP rating, making environmental impact disclosure a business norm.

Gísli Herjólfsson, CEO and co-founder of Controlant:

“On our path to realize our vision of zero-waste pharma supply chains, we are committed to transparency in the way we report on our progress to our stakeholders, and excellence in the actions we take to eliminate waste in one of the world’s most critical supply chains. By disclosing our environmental impact through the world’s leading platform on the matter—CDP—we have taken yet another step to enhance transparency and thereby facilitate collaboration with all our partners in realizing zero-waste pharma supply chains.”

On a journey to become a sustainability leader

Controlant is on a journey to become a sustainability leader in its field and continues to make significant strides on that journey. In February 2024, Controlant was rated Silver by EcoVadis, putting the company among the world’s top 15% of over 125,000 rated companies across industries. Controlant is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through active community engagement, we strive to achieve a strong social performance and give back to the communities in which we operate. Ultimately, Controlant’s solutions, through partnerships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and logistics service providers, help eliminate waste while ensuring patient safety along every step of the supply chain.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded as the ‘Carbon Disclosure Project’ in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources, and protect forests. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization – and over 1,100 cities, states, and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable, and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda, and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

