🇮🇸 Controlant hosts shareholder information meeting with Søren Skou

2

On 8 March, Controlant welcomed shareholders to an information meeting where the leadership team presented a business update and outlook. Ásthildur Otharsdóttir, Vice-Chairman, welcomed the new Chairman of the Board, Søren Skou, who addressed shareholders and shared insights into the opportunities to address global challenges and transform pharma supply chains.

Søren Skou steps in as the Chairman of the Board

At the shareholder information meeting, Ásthildur Otharsdóttir who served as the Chairman of the Board from 2021 until 1 January 2024 and is now Vice-Chairman, opened the meeting and welcomed Søren Skou, who assumed the role of Chairman of the Board as of 1 January 2024.

Søren is a globally recognized leader in the field of logistics and shipping. He served as the CEO of A.P. Møller – Mærsk from 2016 until 2022, having served with the global shipping leader for over 40 years. In addition to his role at Controlant, Søren is also currently the Vice-Chairman of telecommunications equipment maker Nokia OY and Chairman of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

At the meeting, he shared insights into the developments in global supply chains based on his extensive leadership experience in the field, and shed light on why he joined Controlant.

Søren Skou, Chairman of the Board of Controlant:

“As I step into a new and exciting role with Controlant, I look forward to contributing to a purpose-driven enterprise that is addressing a worthwhile challenge in the world. Controlant’s mission to facilitate the efficient distribution of vaccines and medicines globally ultimately helps protect lives. The technology developed by Controlant and the value that its data platform delivers once embedded into the supply chains of leading enterprise pharma and logistics providers helps reduce spoilage and enables the agility and speed that pharma companies are after as they roll out new treatments from production to patient. Controlant has developed a unique relationship with its customers who are invested in joint value-creation through co-creation and collaboration. Looking internally, the team at Controlant is another factor that makes the company unique. The team’s willingness to accept the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately help deliver over 6 billion doses of the vaccine with over 99% accuracy, is testimony to its ambition and resolve. Combining these factors with the steadfast vision of zero-waste pharma supply chains, Controlant has the potential to go far and make an impact by digitally transforming supply chains.”

Robust demand for core solutions

Gísli Herjólfsson, CEO and co-founder of Controlant gave a business update, reflecting on challenges and milestones in 2023 including the $80m in funding, organizational development, robust demand for Controlant‘s core solutions, and ongoing product development to deliver transformative solutions to ensure patient safety and eliminate waste. He presented an outlook for the year ahead where the Controlant team will drive strategic market expansion and accelerate innovation to drive growth and realize a vision of zero-waste pharma supply chains.

Gudmundur Árnason, CFO presented a financial overview of 2023 and reflected on the shift in demand for COVID-19 vaccines from a pandemic to a normalized mode. He shared an outlook for the year ahead where Controlant will focus on its core operations in line with its strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable value.

Saga Card, transformative innovation announced at Mobile World Congress

Controlant recently announced its latest transformative innovation for pharma supply chains at Mobile World Congress, one of the world´s largest tech conferences. Saga Card is a credit card-sized, advanced IoT device that will bring unprecedented visibility into the journey of medicines and vaccines, from production to patient, enabling enterprise pharma and logistics service providers to ensure a new generation of medicines reaches patients safely while reducing waste.

Controlant is leveraging its deep industry expertise in a pilot phase with early adopters for the Saga Card, in line with its commitment to provide leading solutions that are recognized for ensuring patient safety and sustainability.

Originally published on 11 March by Controlant.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.