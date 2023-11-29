🇮🇸 Carbfix at COP28

Press release from Carbfix

Carbfix is set to actively participate in COP28 in Dubai, with three representatives present from December 3rd to 7th.

COP28 provides an opportunity to spotlight scalable climate solutions and outline the necessary actions for their implementation globally.

Our goal is to connect with current and future collaborators and stakeholders, learn from expert speakers, contributors, and participants from different parts of the world, and engage in the discussion on climate policies, technologies, and actions.

Carbfix’s CEO, Edda Aradóttir, will participate in a panel on “Decarbonization of Hard-To-Abate Sectors”, organized by IFC and held at the World Bank Pavilion on Tuesday, December 5th at 2 PM local time.

Carbfix representation:

Edda Aradóttir, CEO

Sandra Ósk Snæbjörnsdóttir, Head of Technology

Ólafur Teitur Guðnasson, Head of Policy

For engagement inquiries at COP28, please contact us at: [email protected]

Originally published on 28 November by Carbfix.

