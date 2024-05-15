🇮🇸 Call for applications for grants from the Icelandic Research Fund for grant year 2025

🇮🇸 Call for applications for grants from the Icelandic Research Fund for grant year 2025

1

Application deadline is at 15:00, on June 14, 2024.

The role of the Icelandic Research Fund is to support scientific research and postgraduate studies in Iceland. To this end, the fund supports research projects of individuals, research groups, universities, research institutions and companies.

Applicants must familiarize themselves with the fund’s rules for the grant year 2024 before opening an application.

Applications must be submitted electronically through Rannís’ application system. Applications and accompanying documents must be in English.

Further information and access to the electronic application system is found on the Icelandic Research Fund’s website .

Announcement in Icelandic.

Originally published on 5 May by Rannís.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.