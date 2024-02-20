🇮🇸 Borealis Data Center buys Finnish data center

Icelandic Borealis Data Center announced the acquisition and subsequent AI/HPC expansion of the Kajaani Data Center in Finland. It’s Borealis’ first international expansion.

The move signifies a major step forward in enhancing high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, while continuing a strong commitment to eco-efficiency, technological excellence, and expansion in the Nordics.

“The Kajaani Campus has been designed to the highest standards and is backed by a robust supply of renewable energy and a secure infrastructure,” said Björn Brynjúlfsson, CEO and co-founder of Borealis Data Center. “Like Borealis Data Center‘s three locations in Iceland, Kajaani benefits from Finland‘s cool climate which serves as an ideal setting for data center efficiency. This facility marks a significant enhancement to Borealis’s portfolio, enriching our customer offering. We look forward to welcoming new customers to our new data center.”

HPC/AI expansion

Originally operated by Herman IT, the Kajaani Data Center, located in the Renforsin Ranta business area, utilizes an old paper mill’s infrastructure for eco-friendly operations. It is 100% powered by renewable energy (hydro, wind). The planned HPC/AI expansion of the data center aligns with this legacy, furthering Borealis’s dedication to minimal environmental impact and cutting-edge technology.

The data center, which has plans for expansion, aims to stand as a pinnacle of high-performance computing, bolstered by robust and fast data communications networks, catering to the voracious demands for HPC and AI services. Renforsin Ranta area is also home to the LUMI supercomputer, one of the EuroHPC world-class supercomputers and leading platforms for artificial intelligence, which allows companies to make extensive use of high-performance computing (HPC) as part of product development and innovation activities. Up to 20% of the LUMI supercomputer’s capacity has been reserved for companies. Collaboration with CSC and the local research community is core to the Borealis Data Center acquisition.

Minimizing environmental impact

Herman IT will continue to produce its IT service business from Renfors’ Ranna data centers in close cooperation as a customer of Borealis. “The transaction is in line with Herman IT’s strategy, and it enables a better focus on core competence”, says Herman IT CEO Heikki Juntunen. “I am very satisfied that a top expert in data centers was found as the buyer. Borealis is able to offer data center services that minimize environmental impact. It is a pleasure to continue working with Borealis”.

Photo left to right: Teuvo Hatva, City of Kajaani / Richard Stern, Borealis Data Center / Salla Ventonen, Redeve / Heikki Juntunen, Herman IT/ Björn Brynjúlfsson, Borealis Data Center / Matti Sarén, Kajaani University of Applied Sciences/ Jani Moilanen, Kaisanet Oy/ Risto Hämäläinen, City of Kajaani

Originally published on 19 February by Borealis Data Center.

