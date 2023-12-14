🇮🇸 atNorth to host Crusoe Cloud

Press release from atNorth

33

Crusoe announces data center expansion with atNorth in Iceland

atNorth to host Crusoe Cloud GPUs as the appeal of the Nordic region gains traction

atNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider announced today a new collaboration with Crusoe Energy Systems LLC(“Crusoe”) to colocate Crusoe Cloud GPUs in atNorth’s ICE02 data center in Iceland. This is Crusoe’s first project in Europe and the arrangement advances Crusoe’s mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate by powering Crusoe’s high-performance computing infrastructure with clean energy sources.

“I’m thrilled that our quest to source low carbon power has led us to Iceland,” said Cully uiu Cavness, Crusoe’s Co-Founder and President. ​“This partnership with atNorth allows us to bring the concentrated energy demand of compute infrastructure directly to the source of clean, renewable geothermal and hydro energy.”

“It is very important to atNorth that we are collaborating with companies that share our approach to sustainability,” said E. Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. ​“Crusoe’s commitment to maximize their compute while minimizing their environmental impact made them a perfect fit.”

The atNorth ICE02 site leverages more than 80MW of power benefiting from the sustainable geothermal and hydro energy produced in Iceland. The country also benefits from low latency networks and fully redundant connectivity to customer bases in North America and Europe via multiple undersea fiber optic cables.

“AI and machine learning are driving the demand for data centers to grow at a record rate,” said Chris Dolan, Crusoe’s Chief Data Center Officer. ​“We’re excited about our initial commitment to atNorth and look forward to potentially expanding capacity even more in the future.”

The news follows atNorth’s recent acquisition of Gompute, a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center services, and the announcement of three new sites, FIN04 in Kouvola, Finland, FIN02 in Helsinki, Finland and DEN01 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The business continues to be recognized for its prowess in the sustainable data center industry by several awarding bodies this year including the Edie Net Zero Awards, ​the DCS Awards, the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, the Tech Capital Awards, the National Sustainability Awards and the 2023 Energy Awards. The Tech Capital Award in particular, identifies the benefits of Iceland as a data center location, such as the abundance of natural resources and the fact that their energy is 100% generated by renewable sources, in addition to their stable political situation, circular economy principles, and redundant connectivity.

Originally published on 14 December by atNorth.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.