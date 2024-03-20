🇮🇸 atNorth recognized for excellence in sustainable data center services

atNorth has been recognized for its excellence in sustainable data center services.



atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its latest acknowledgement in the industry as it is shortlisted in both the ​‘Data Centre of the Year’ and ​‘Colocation Provider of the Year’ categories at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards.

The acknowledgements highlight not only the provision of atNorth’s sustainable data centers which act as a decarbonization platform for clients looking to reduce their CO2 output and associated energy costs, but also addressed the common apprehension surrounding moving digital infrastructure away from the core business location.

“As the relationship between increased digitalization and the impact on the environment becomes more well-known businesses are increasingly looking for more sustainable data centers”, says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy & Marketing Communication Officer, at atNorth.​“Choosing a data center infrastructure partner is a big decision and we are proud to be recognized for both our sustainability process and our commitment to customer service and long-term client relationships.”

The news follows atNorth’s recent announcement of its recognition at the Sustainability in Tech Awards and its continued expansion with new sites in Finland and Denmark as the business scales to meet the increasing demand for its services.

The Electrical Review and Data Centre Review Excellence Awards 2024 recognizes the outstanding achievements within the electrical and data center industries and celebrates the companies and individuals who are shaping each sector, displaying forward-thinking design and implementation, and championing the highest environmental, safety and energy efficiency standards. More information can be found on their website.

Originally published on 20 March by atNorth.

