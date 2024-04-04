🇮🇸 atNorth: Nominated for multiple industry awards for innovation

atNorth recognized in TechRound’s Sustainability60 and shortlisted for multiple other industry awards during a week of extensive industry recognition

The business has been shortlisted for the UK Green Business Awards, The Tech Capital Awards and the DCS Awards.

atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced further acknowledgement of its sustainable data center services as it has been included in TechRound’s Sustainability60 campaign that celebrates the most exciting sustainability companies across the UK and Europe. The business has also been shortlisted in the ​‘Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year’ and the ​‘Green Heat Project of the Year’ categories at the UK Green Business Awards, in the ​‘Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year’ category at the Tech Capital Awards and in the ​‘Data Centre Cooling Innovation of the Year’, ​‘Data Centre Sustainability Project of the Year’ and ​‘Best Colocation Provider Sustainability Project of the Year’ categories at the DCS Awards.

As awareness of the environmental impact of the data center industry begins to grow, atNorth is committed to raising awareness of its low carbon, sustainable alternatives. atNorth’s state of the art digital infrastructure acts as a decarbonization platform for its clients, not only future proofing businesses against the increasing need for high performance computing but also contributing to client sustainability and ESG targets.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged so extensively for our dedication to sustainable digital infrastructure,” says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing &Communication Officer.​“Our continued recognition is testament to our dedication to meeting the ever-increasing demand for high performance data center capacity with sustainable solutions.”

atNorth’s CFO and Deputy CEO, Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir was also included in TechRound’s 50 Women in Tech campaign last month that celebrated female entrepreneurs changing the tech and startup landscape across the UK and Europe. The business has also been recently recognized at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards.

The news follows atNorth’s announcements of the expansion of its partnership with client, Advania and the development of its new sites in Finland and Denmark as the business scales to meet the increasing demand for its services.

Originally published on 4 April by atNorth.

