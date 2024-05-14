🇮🇸 A fertile path to innovation in the Faroe Islands

Around 700 guests attended the festival this year and the events of the festival were both useful, informative and entertaining for us. The agenda included lively panel discussions, inspirational talks, workshops and investor presentations. There is clearly a lot of movement and growth in the innovation scene in the Faroe Islands. Participants at Tonik came from all over the innovation scene in the Nordic countries and elsewhere and had the opportunity to connect with them even better.

Two entrepreneurial teams, Surova and Circular Library Network, who participated in the Investor Festival Norðanáttar last March, participants participated in a pitch competition at the festival and Surova ended up in the finals. We congratulate them sincerely on their success.

We are incredibly excited about the continued collaboration with Hugskotið , which among other things manages the festival and thank old friends and new ones, very much for being together!

Keep innovating – together we are stronger!