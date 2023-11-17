🇮🇸 100% Fish — a book about innovation in the blue economy

Press release from the Iceland Ocean Cluster

The book “100% Fish – How smart seafood companies make better use of resources” by Dr. Thor Sigfusson, founder of the Iceland Ocean Cluster, is out. The publisher is Leete’s Island Books in the United States.

The book discusses fishing companies and innovative companies around the world that are leading the green revolution in the fishing industry and promoting better handling of ocean resources. At the same time, the author’s goal is to inspire the fishing industry to be constantly alert for opportunities to promote sustainability.

Examples are taken i.e. Icelandic companies that have been at the forefront of the world in better utilisation of marine products and how they have adopted new technologies that have improved their competitive position and enabled them to become leaders in the circular economy. At the same time, leaders of fishing companies worldwide who have taken sustainability and better utilization firmly into their hands are interviewed.

The Icelandic Ocean Cluster, in cooperation with various parties in Iceland, has started a targeted promotion outside of Iceland of the importance of reducing waste in the fishing industry. While Icelanders use up to 90% of every fish they catch, many nations throw away by-products that amount to up to 30-40% of the catch; a valuable resource that more often ends up as a landfill or is thrown into the sea in other countries. Here, Icelandic knowledge and experience can lead to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of the fishing industry around the world.

There are ample opportunities for the seafood industry to become a leader in sustainability and promote its products as the foods with the lowest carbon footprint where sustainability and full utilisation are the guiding principles.

Originally published on 9 November by the Iceland Ocean Cluster.

