🇬🇱Tuukkaq inaugurates 2,200-meter runway.

Air Greenland’s timetable for 2024 has long been for sale, but without the route between Nuuk and Copenhagen. The announcement from Kalaallit Airports today means that the timetable must be changed to incorporate the new direct route between Nuuk and Copenhagen, and work has begun.

“Nuuk Airport will be the new hub for international and domestic flights to the entire country, where passengers will change planes depending on their final destination, just as we see today in Kangerlussuaq. As soon as we know the final airport charges and the last details of the flight pattern, we look forward to putting the new timetable on sale in all the known sales channels on Air Greenland’s website and through travel agencies,” explains Jacob Nitter Sørensen.

Air Greenland is already noticing that tickets for the first flight with Tuukkaq on the new route are in high demand.

“We receive inquiries from customers and media who regularly ask about the plans for Tuukkaq and the opening of the runway. We can inform you that the first flight will be a commercial scheduled flight and we will announce as soon as the tickets go on sale, states Jacob Nitter Sørensen

Originally published on 23 November by Air Greenland.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.