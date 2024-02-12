🇬🇱 Tusass is testing the internet quality in Tasiilaq

Since the launch of GreenSAT and the use of new satellite connections in North and East Greenland, there have been challenges with the quality in Tasiilaq. Therefore, Tusass has sent delegations on several occasions to get in touch with private and business customers and to conduct surveys on the coverage from the towers. Continuous adjustments have been made to improve the quality of the connections.

Now, Tusass has again sent people, and in this connection, some of the speeds for private customers have been increased to better test the quality of the network.

-We choose to test the speeds in Tasiilaq to see how much impact it has on the overall internet quality we want our customers to experience, says Nikolaj Christoffersen, CCO.

Last week, customers with 4Mbit speeds thus could feel that their speeds are up to 6Mbit.

We are testing the capacity



With the new satellite connection, Tusass has been able to upgrade the capacity of internet connections to satellite areas. Until the fall of ’23, the capacity was thus 200Mbit, but has now risen to 3Gbit. It is precisely the upgrade of the capacity that Tusass is now testing to see if it can help alleviate some of the challenges that the East Greenlandic population has experienced since we started operating with the new satellite connection.

-We can already see how much user behaviour has changed. Therefore, we need to test whether the satellite network can support higher speeds, and what effect it has on the quality of the connections, says Jørn Jespersen, senior project manager for the satellite upgrade.

Tusass is testing all private internet connections



The 4Mbit speeds have been in the testing phase since last week, where they were set to 6Mbit. But now the 1Mbit and 2Mbit speeds will also be tested, so Tusass can find out how it affects the network. Customers with these connections will therefore be able to experience increased speeds during the test period.

It is Tusass’ hope that these tests will result in some of the challenges with the satellite connections being alleviated.