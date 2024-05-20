🇬🇱 Tourism Statistic Report 2023 – Best year ever for tourism in Greenland

🇬🇱 Tourism Statistic Report 2023 – Best year ever for tourism in Greenland

2

Tourism Statistic Report 2023 – Best year ever for tourism in Greenland While 2022 was the best year so far in terms of the number of foreign air passengers (including Danish citizens), data in this report shows that 2023 beats 2022 by approximately 9% more land-based tourists, i.e. those who did not go on a cruise. At the same time, 2023 is the year with the most cruise passengers ever – 76,477 – which is 64.0% more individual cruise passengers than the previous best year, 2019, and 73.8% more than in 2022. READ THE FULL REPORT →

Originally published on 16 May by Visit Greenland.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.