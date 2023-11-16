🇬🇱 Royal Greenland welcomes international business profile into the management team

Press release from Royal Greenland

Dutch Robert-Jan Treebus assumes full global sales responsibility as Bruno Olesen retires at the end of the year.

With Royal Greenland’s objective to ensure broad sales distribution with robust risk diversification across markets worldwide, it has in the recruitment process been important to attract a candidate with a strong international profile for the position as Executive Vice President Global Sales.

With more than 25 years of experience in a wide range of commercial functions within the FMCG industry, Treebus is an excellent match for Royal Greenland’s future ambitions. Treebus’ most recent role was as Global Vice President Marketing & Sales at Advanced Power Solutions. Prior to that, he was Vice President Sales at Glatfelter, a US based company in engineered materials and has held multiple positions at Unilever in 4 different countries, where his responsibilities included category management, strategic contract negotiation and customer portfolio management.

Treebus will join Royal Greenland’s Management team on November 13 and will work closely with Bruno Olesen towards the end of the year. CEO Susanne Arfelt Rajamand reflects on the change:

“I look forward to introducing the Royal Greenland organisation to Robert-Jan Treebus. His international profile and positive energy will be a benefit for the company. At the same time, I would like to thank Bruno Olesen for his many years of service and for making his extensive industry experience available to Robert-Jan Treebus during a transition period.”

Treebus grew up in the Netherlands, where he completed a Master’s degree in Management & Organization, later supplemented with executive training in negotiation techniques, communication and media strategy and an executive leadership course from ESSEC in Paris. During his career Treebus lived in the Netherlands, USA, Poland and Belgium and will as he joins Royal Greenland primarily be based in Denmark, from where he has easy access to international markets and Greenland.

Robert-Jan Treebus

“I am truly honoured to join Royal Greenland, a company with a rich history, a commitment to sustainability, and a passion for delivering exceptional seafood products. I look forward to being a part of this remarkable team and contributing to the company’s continued success,” Treebus explains.

Originally published on 8 November by Royal Greenland.

