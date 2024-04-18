🇬🇱 NEW ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS THE VALUE OF FOREIGN TOURISM IN GREENLAND

Press release: Nuuk, 18 April 2024

In recent years, foreign tourism in Greenland has become an increasingly important part of the country’s economy. In line with this, there is an increased need for solid data and documentation that can support both economic growth in the sector and sustainable development in the area.

In the summer of 2023, eight key players in tourism and society came together to produce an in-depth analysis of the economic impact of foreign tourism in Greenland. Among those involved were Air Greenland, Kalaallit Airports, Bank of Greenland, Bank of Greenland Business Fund, Nalik Ventures, AECO – Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators, Sikuki Nuuk Harbour and Visit Greenland.

Partners believe facts and knowledge are essential for making informed decisions about future priorities and investments, which applies to political decisions and those that happen at the company level. With the prospect of new international airports and a new sector plan for the tourism sector, they want to take joint responsibility for contributing insights that can set the framework for promoting sustainable tourism in and for Greenland.

“A nuanced understanding of foreign tourism’s contribution to the national economy is essential to predict the effects of new investments and decisions. At the same time, we must have a common understanding of the socio-economic benefits tourism currently contributes to Greenland so that together, we can set goals for the economic role we want tourism to play in the country’s future. With the publication of this analysis, it is our common wish to contribute to a fact-based debate on tourism while recognizing the tourism sector as a significant socio-economic contributor,” says Visit Greenland’s CEO, Anne Nivíka Grødem.

The main results from the analysis show the following: