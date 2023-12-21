🇬🇱 New agreement on training of commercial pilots
Press release from Air Greenland
Today, Thursday 21 December, the Government of Greenland and Air Greenland enter into a newly revised agreement on the training of more commercial pilots.
As a result of the agreement, Air Greenland, through the Centre Air Pilot Academy in Denmark, will have the opportunity to manage the training of six commercial pilot trainees per year, and will thus have the opportunity to manage the training of a total of 36 commercial pilots until 2030. The previous agreement included the training of four pilots.
Part of the agreement is still that half of the costs of the pilot training programme will be covered by the Government of Greenland, and the other half will be converted into student loans for the individual trainee.
“We are happy with our agreement with the Government of Greenland. We can see that the seniority of our pilots is getting high. Therefore, this agreement will ensure that we can hire our own pilots instead of bringing in external labour, and at the same time ensure that we have enough pilots when the experienced ones retire,” says HR Director Mads B. Christensen.
Since 1981, Air Greenland has administered the training of commercial pilots through an agreement with the Government of Greenland, and has administered the training of a total of 34 commercial pilots.
” It is important to meet Air Greenland’s expected production needs to ensure a coherent infrastructure in the country. Against this background, Naalakkersuisut has decided to provide special opportunities for financial support for commercial pilot trainees up to 2030,” says Naalakkersuisoq for Education Aqqaluaq B. Egede.
The right competences
Air Greenland has the necessary qualifications and resources to coordinate the training of commercial pilots. Therefore, the Chief Pilot is also pleased with the agreement.
“With this agreement, we ensure that the quality of training is high among our future pilots, which is an important aspect of the aviation industry. We are pleased to be able to contribute to this,” says Ove Heilmann Grødem, Head of Flight Operations.
As part of our goals for diversity in the company, it is our ambition that the intake of trainees should, as far as possible, have a balanced composition of women and men.
The agreement on training of commercial pilots will enter into force on 1 January 2024 and will be valid until 1 April 2030. Those interested in applying for the pilot training programme can read more about and apply via these links.
Higher education on special terms
Specialised benefits abroad
Originally published on 19 December by Air Greenland.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].