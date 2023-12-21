🇬🇱 New agreement on training of commercial pilots

Press release from Air Greenland

Today, Thursday 21 December, the Government of Greenland and Air Greenland enter into a newly revised agreement on the training of more commercial pilots.

As a result of the agreement, Air Greenland, through the Centre Air Pilot Academy in Denmark, will have the opportunity to manage the training of six commercial pilot trainees per year, and will thus have the opportunity to manage the training of a total of 36 commercial pilots until 2030. The previous agreement included the training of four pilots.

Part of the agreement is still that half of the costs of the pilot training programme will be covered by the Government of Greenland, and the other half will be converted into student loans for the individual trainee.

“We are happy with our agreement with the Government of Greenland. We can see that the seniority of our pilots is getting high. Therefore, this agreement will ensure that we can hire our own pilots instead of bringing in external labour, and at the same time ensure that we have enough pilots when the experienced ones retire,” says HR Director Mads B. Christensen.

Since 1981, Air Greenland has administered the training of commercial pilots through an agreement with the Government of Greenland, and has administered the training of a total of 34 commercial pilots.

” It is important to meet Air Greenland’s expected production needs to ensure a coherent infrastructure in the country. Against this background, Naalakkersuisut has decided to provide special opportunities for financial support for commercial pilot trainees up to 2030,” says Naalakkersuisoq for Education Aqqaluaq B. Egede.

The right competences