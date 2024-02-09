🇬🇱 FUTURE GREENLAND 2024: LAST CHANCE FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT!

Future Greenland, Greenland’s largest business conference will be held on May 14-15 2024. The conference is entitled Unlocking the potential for a sustainable Greenland – Why, How and What?

Future Greenland 2024 will focus on topics such as sustainability, diversity, Greenlandic food, potentials within Power-2-X, art and culture as a profession, as well as Greenland’s international trade relations and history.

As a prelude to the business conference, a youth business conference will also be held, where representatives from the younger generations will have the opportunity to discuss their wishes for the future of Greenland.

