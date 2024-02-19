🇬🇱 DID YOU KNOW THAT STUDENTS CAN ATTEND FUTURE GREENLAND FREE OF CHARGE?
Do you receive educational support from the Government of Greenland and would you like to participate in Future Greenland 14-15. May 2024? Once again, we have allocated a limited amount of free passes for students, wishing to attend the conference. The free passes grant full access to the conference.
The title of Future Greenland 2024 is: Unlocking the potential for a sustainable Greenland – Why, How and What? The conference focuses on topics such as sustainability, diversity, Greenlandic food, potential within Power-2-X, art and culture as a profession, and Greenland’s international trade relations and history.
To sign up for a free pass, select “Studerende friplads” when you register for the conference via this link: https://futuregreenland.gl/en/registration/.
The free passes are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Originally published on 18 February by Sulisitsisut – Grønlands Erhverv.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].</small