Defence Industry Seminar in Nuuk 2024; an exciting event, with interesting conference topics and great business networking opportunities.

On May 16 the GBA will participate in the Defence Industry Seminar, hosted by DI Danish Defence and Security Industries. Here we will gain key insights on Arctic partnerships and development; defence focus on the Arctic; and possibilities for defence industry cooperation.

Don’t miss out on this insightful event and unique networking opportunity in a time of political and industrial developments.

To register and learn more about the seminar: Defence Industry Seminar in Nuuk (danskindustri.dk)

Originally published on 22 February by Sulisitsisut – Grønlands Erhverv.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.