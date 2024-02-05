🇬🇱 Air Greenland: Operation ”shuttle”

The “pick-up” of stranded customers begins and today our Dash8 aircraft landed in Kulusuk from Nuuk at 11.40am. There it is waiting for the passengers to be shuttled to Kulusuk before we take off at 16.40. Tomorrow, on Sunday, we will repeat the programme, adding a flight between Nuuk and Kulusuk, while Greenland Copter will fly a shuttle between Kulusuk and Tasiilaq and later follow up on the settlement flights.

The situation in East Greenland has shown us that where there is a will, there is a way. In addition to cooperating with Greenland Copter’s helicopter being ready, it is also important to emphasise Mittarfeqarfiit, which takes care of the handling of aircraft and helicopters, the Danish Transport Authority for processing applications, and Icelandair, which accommodates the request for earlier departure. They and our technical department are to be thanked for enabling us to lift operation “shuttle” into the air.

By providing our followers with insight and sometimes lengthy explanations, we hope that our customers, and especially the customers affected, gain an insight into what it sometimes takes to fulfil the task.

As always, we can’t do much about the weather, and the well-travelled customer in Greenland knows that. But in cases like these with technical challenges that may arise, a lot of measures are taken to solve them.

We apologise for the inconvenience the cancellations have caused our customers and thank you for your patience. Now we hope that the weather will be with us during the operation.